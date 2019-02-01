Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

ACS News

ACS Scholars Program seeks applicants

by Linda Wang﻿
February 1, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

 

Applications are being accepted for the American Chemical Society Scholars Program, which awards renewable scholarships to underrepresented minority students who want to enter chemistry or chemistry-related fields.

In addition to providing financial support, the ACS Scholars Program pairs students with academic and professional mentors to give them the opportunity to learn from those who have experienced similar challenges related to ethnicity.

Awards of up to $5,000 will be given to qualified high school seniors or college freshmen, sophomores, or juniors who are African American, Hispanic/Latino, or American Indian. Students must plan to or already major in chemistry, biochemistry, chemical engineering, or a chemically related science, and they must plan to pursue a career in the chemical sciences.

Applications are available online at www.acs.org/scholars. For more information, email scholars@acs.org. The deadline to apply is March 1.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

SCI Scholars accepting applications for 2018 internships
Seeking ACS scholars
ACS Scholars announced for 2016

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE