ACS Scholars Program seeks applicants

Applications are being accepted for the American Chemical Society Scholars Program, which awards renewable scholarships to underrepresented minority students who want to enter chemistry or chemistry-related fields.
In addition to providing financial support, the ACS Scholars Program pairs students with academic and professional mentors to give them the opportunity to learn from those who have experienced similar challenges related to ethnicity.
Awards of up to $5,000 will be given to qualified high school seniors or college freshmen, sophomores, or juniors who are African American, Hispanic/Latino, or American Indian. Students must plan to or already major in chemistry, biochemistry, chemical engineering, or a chemically related science, and they must plan to pursue a career in the chemical sciences.
Applications are available online at www.acs.org/scholars. For more information, email scholars@acs.org. The deadline to apply is March 1.
