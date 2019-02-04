Advertisement

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

February 4, 2019 Cover

Volume 97, Issue 5

Plastic particles are showing up in our food and in our bodies. Is that a problem?

Cover image:Cover for C&EN, February 4, 2019

Credit: Yang H. Ku/C&EN/Shutterstock

Quote of the Week

“The GRE test was never intended to predict PhD completion.”

David G. Payne, vice president of global education, Educational Testing Service

Pollution

The pervasiveness of microplastics

Plastic particles are showing up in our food and in our bodies. Is that a problem?

Open-source drug discovery takes aim at malaria and neglected diseases

Global collaborations share molecules and data to bring medicines to the developing world

Is there a future for the GRE?

Citing high cost and poor predictive value of success in graduate school, some chemistry departments are dropping the standardized test﻿ from their admission requirements

  • Specialty Chemicals

    Engine oil becomes critical as automakers look to boost gas mileage

    New lubricant chemistry turns out to be one of the most cost-effective ways to increase cars’ fuel economy

  • Specialty Chemicals

    Chemours’s Paul Kirsch on why his company needs to change and how it will do it

    Acknowledging environmental issues, the executive outlines some of the steps that he says will make the firm a role model

  • Profiles

    Career Ladder: Raluca Ellis

    This chemist turned museum programmer is inspiring the next generation of scientists

Science Concentrates

image name
Materials

Stretchy hydrogel heals like muscle

Material made from intertwined polymers gets stronger when stressed

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

ACS Career Tips

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Stop that. It’s degrading!

 

