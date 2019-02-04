Quote of the Week

February 4, 2019 Cover
Volume 97, Issue 5
Plastic particles are showing up in our food and in our bodies. Is that a problem?
Cover image:Cover for C&EN, February 4, 2019
Credit: Yang H. Ku/C&EN/Shutterstock
“The GRE test was never intended to predict PhD completion.”
Plastic particles are showing up in our food and in our bodies. Is that a problem?
Global collaborations share molecules and data to bring medicines to the developing world
Citing high cost and poor predictive value of success in graduate school, some chemistry departments are dropping the standardized test from their admission requirements
New lubricant chemistry turns out to be one of the most cost-effective ways to increase cars’ fuel economy
Acknowledging environmental issues, the executive outlines some of the steps that he says will make the firm a role model
This chemist turned museum programmer is inspiring the next generation of scientists
Material made from intertwined polymers gets stronger when stressed