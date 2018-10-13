ACS Scholars announced for 2018

The recipients of the 2018 ACS Scholars Program scholarships have been announced. This year’s class includes 143 scholars from 209 universities across the U.S., including Puerto Rico and Guam.
The program awards renewable scholarships of up to $5,000 to underrepresented minority students who want to enter chemistry or related fields, such as environmental science, toxicology, or chemical technology. High school seniors and college freshmen, sophomores, and juniors are eligible to apply.
The ACS Scholars Program was established in 1994 to encourage African American, Hispanic, and American Indian students—who were considered underrepresented in the chemical sciences by the National Science Foundation—to pursue careers in the field.
The list of 2018 winners is available at goo.gl/EdkW12.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter