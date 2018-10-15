Quote of the Week

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
09641-cover-openercxd.jpg
« Prev
Next »
09641-cover-openercxd.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

October 15, 2018 Cover

Volume 96, Issue 41

Water-from-air technologies use science to squeeze water from the atmosphere

Cover image:Condensation on a window.

Credit: Shutterstock

Full Article
Volume 96 | Issue 41
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Quote of the Week

“The case for investing in lithium-ion gigafactories is a fool’s paradise.”

Huw Hampson-Jones, CEO, Oxis Energy

Water

Can stripping the air of its moisture quench the world’s thirst?﻿

Jnana Therapeutics tries to take on an untapped class of proteins

With $50 million in funding, the start-up is taking the lead in drugging solute carrier proteins

A rare-disease entrepreneur follows an unconventional drug development path

In 2012, Ethan Perlstein challenged the academic status quo. Now as CEO of the start-up Perlara, can he do the same for the biotech industry?

  • Employment

    Is your adviser a micromanager? When to take your experiment undercover﻿

    Chemjobber weighs the pros and cons of doing your science in stealth

  • Biological Chemistry

    Periodic Graphics: The chemistry of Venus flytraps

    Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning highlights the molecules exploited by the carnivorous plant to lure, catch, and digest its prey

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Polymers

This self-healing material proves the power of weak van der Waals interactions

The co-polymer, made from two popular monomers, doesn’t need any intervention to fix itself when scratched or severed

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT