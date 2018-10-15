Quote of the Week

October 15, 2018 Cover
Volume 96, Issue 41
Water-from-air technologies use science to squeeze water from the atmosphere
Cover image:Condensation on a window.
Credit: Shutterstock
With $50 million in funding, the start-up is taking the lead in drugging solute carrier proteins
In 2012, Ethan Perlstein challenged the academic status quo. Now as CEO of the start-up Perlara, can he do the same for the biotech industry?
Chemjobber weighs the pros and cons of doing your science in stealth
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning highlights the molecules exploited by the carnivorous plant to lure, catch, and digest its prey
The co-polymer, made from two popular monomers, doesn’t need any intervention to fix itself when scratched or severed