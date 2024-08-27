ACS announces its 2025 National Award winners

The following are the recipients of national awards administered by the American Chemical Society for 2025. With the exception of the Arthur C. Cope Scholars, recipients will be honored at an award ceremony on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, in conjunction with the ACS Spring 2025 meeting in San Diego.

Nominations are being accepted for the 2026 national awards through Nov. 1, 2024. For more information, visit www.acs.org/nationalawards.

ACS Award for Achievement in Research for the Teaching and Learning of Chemistry, supported by an endowed fund established by the ACS Exams Institute: Christopher F. Bauer, University of New Hampshire

ACS Award for Affordable Green Chemistry, supported by an endowed fund established by Rohm and Haas: Jeffrey C. Moore, Merck & Co.

ACS Award for Computers in Chemistry and Pharmaceutical Research, sponsored by the ACS Division of Computers in Chemistry: Eric Martin, Novartis

ACS Award for Creative Advances in Environmental Science and Technology, sponsored by Aerodyne Research and the ACS Division of Environmental Chemistry: Heather M. Stapleton, Duke University

ACS Award for Creative Invention, sponsored by the ACS Committee on Corporation Associates: Valery V. Fokin, University of Southern California

ACS Award for Creative Work in Fluorine Chemistry, sponsored by the ACS Division of Fluorine Chemistry: David A. Vicic, Lehigh University

ACS Award for Creative Work in Synthetic Organic Chemistry, sponsored by MilliporeSigma: Seth B. Herzon, Yale University

ACS Award for Distinguished Service in the Advancement of Inorganic Chemistry, sponsored by Strem Chemicals: Nora S. Radu, DuPont

ACS Award for Encouraging Underrepresented and Economically Disadvantaged Students into Careers in the Chemical Sciences, sponsored by the Camille and Henry Dreyfus Foundation: Karen Lozano, University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and Rice University

ACS Award for Encouraging Women into Careers in the Chemical Sciences, sponsored by the Camille and Henry Dreyfus Foundation: Rachel Mamlok- Naaman, Weizmann Institute of Science

ACS Award for Research at an Undergraduate Institution, sponsored by the Research Corporation for Science Advancement: Mark E. Bussell, Western Washington University

ACS Award for Team Innovation, sponsored by the ACS Committee on Corporation Associates: Robert J. Conrado, Joss Coombes, Michael Köpke, Wayne P. Mitchell, and Séan D. Simpson, LanzaTech

ACS Award in Analytical Chemistry, sponsored by the ACS Division of Analytical Chemistry: Purnendu K. Dasgupta, University of Texas at Arlington

ACS Award in Colloid Chemistry, sponsored by Colgate-Palmolive: Norman J. Wagner, University of Delaware

ACS Award in Inorganic Chemistry, sponsored by MilliporeSigma: Mas Subramanian, Oregon State University

ACS Award in Organometallic Chemistry, sponsored by Dow: Robert H. Morris, University of Toronto

ACS Award in Polymer Chemistry, sponsored by ExxonMobil Technology and Engineering: Michael Rubinstein, Duke University

ACS Award in Pure Chemistry, sponsored by the Alpha Chi Sigma Fraternity and the Alpha Chi Sigma Educational Foundation: Timothy C. Berkelbach, Columbia University and Flatiron Institute

ACS Award in the Chemistry of Materials, sponsored by DuPont: Mercouri G. Kanatzidis, Northwestern University

Ahmed Zewail Award in Ultrafast Science and Technology, supported by an endowed fund established by the Newport Corporation: Tony F. Heinz, Stanford University and SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Alfred Bader Award in Bioinorganic or Bioorganic Chemistry, supported by an endowed fund established by Alfred R. Bader and Isabel Bader: Wilfred A. van der Donk, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and Howard Hughes Medical Institute

Arthur C. Cope Award, supported by an endowed fund established by Arthur C. Cope: Timothy M. Swager, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards, supported by an endowed fund established by Arthur C. Cope: Neal K. Devaraj, University of California San Diego; Keary M. Engle, Scripps Research; Masayuki Inoue, University of Tokyo; Elizabeth R. Jarvo, University of California, Irvine; Shane W. Krska, Merck & Co.; Nuno Maulide, University of Vienna; Patrick J. Walsh, University of Pennsylvania; Mary P. Watson, University of Delaware; Christina M. Woo, Harvard University; and Andrei K. Yudin, University of Toronto

Award for Volunteer Service to the American Chemical Society, sponsored by ACS: Patricia A. Redden, Saint Peter’s University

David A. Evans Award for the Advancement and Education of Organic Synthesis, supported by an endowed fund established by Amgen, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., and friends and colleagues of David A. Evans: Neil K. Garg, University of California, Los Angeles

Earle B. Barnes Award for Leadership in Chemical Research Management, sponsored by Dow: Petr Vachal, Merck & Co.

Elias J. Corey Award for Outstanding Original Contribution in Organic Synthesis by a Young Investigator, supported by an endowed fund established by Pfizer: Franziska Schoenebeck, RWTH Aachen University

Ernest Guenther Award in the Chemistry of Natural Products, sponsored by Givaudan Flavors: Phillip Crews, University of California, Santa Cruz

E. V. Murphree Award in Industrial and Engineering Chemistry, sponsored by ExxonMobil Technology and Engineering: Christopher W. Jones, Georgia Institute of Technology

F. Albert Cotton Award in Synthetic Inorganic Chemistry, supported by an endowed fund established by F. Albert Cotton: Raymond E. Schaak, Pennsylvania State University

Francis P. Garvan–John M. Olin Medal, supported by an endowed fund established by Francis P. Garvan and the Olin Corporation Charitable Trust: Jean Chmielewski, Purdue University

Gabor A. Somorjai Award for Creative Research in Catalysis, supported by an endowed fund established by Gabor A. Somorjai and Judith K. Somorjai: Gregory C. Fu, California Institute of Technology

George A. Olah Award in Hydrocarbon or Petroleum Chemistry, supported by an endowed fund established by the Morris S. Smith Foundation and Dow: Bipin V. Vora, Honeywell UOP (retired) and Illinois Institute of Technology

George C. Pimentel Award in Chemical Education, supported by an endowed fund established by the ACS Division of Chemical Education and the board of publications that supports the Journal of Chemical Education and ChemEd X: Peter Mahaffy, King’s University in Edmonton, Alberta

Glenn T. Seaborg Award for Nuclear Chemistry, sponsored by the ACS Division of Nuclear Chemistry and Technology: ManYee Betty Tsang, Michigan State University

Harry Gray Award for Creative Work in Inorganic Chemistry by a Young Investigator, supported by an endowed fund established by Harry Gray and and others: Shiyu Zhang, Ohio State University

Henry H. Storch Award in Energy Chemistry, supported by an endowed fund established by the ACS Division of Energy and Fuels: Thuc-Quyen Nguyen, University of California, Santa Barbara

Herbert C. Brown Award for Creative Research in Synthetic Methods, supported by an endowed fund established by Purdue Borane Research Fund and others: Brian M. Stoltz, California Institute of Technology

James Bryant Conant Award in High School Chemistry Teaching, supported by an endowed fund established by the Journal of Chemical Education and ChemEd X: Amiee L. Modic, Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart

James Flack Norris Award in Physical Organic Chemistry, supported by an endowed fund established by the ACS Northeastern Section: Miguel A. García-Garibay, University of California, Los Angeles

James T. Grady–James H. Stack Award for Interpreting Chemistry for the Public, sponsored by ACS: Andy Brunning, Compound Interest

Kathryn C. Hach Award for Entrepreneurial Success, supported by an endowed fund established by Kathryn C. Hach: Sheila DeWitt, DeuteRx

Marks-Ipatieff Prize, supported by an endowed fund established by Tobin J. Marks: Kelsey A. Stoerzinger, University of Minnesota

M. Frederick Hawthorne Award in Main Group Inorganic Chemistry, supported by an endowed fund established by M. Frederick Hawthorne; Diane Hawthorne; the University of California, Los Angeles; and others: Gary J. Schrobilgen, McMaster University

Nakanishi Prize, supported by an endowed fund established by Koji Nakanishi and others: Steven G. Boxer, Stanford University

National Fresenius Award, sponsored by Phi Lambda Upsilon: Jeffrey E. Dick, Purdue University

Nobel Laureate Signature Award for Graduate Education in Chemistry, sponsored by Avantor: Sagar Bhattacharya(student), University of California, San Francisco, and Ivan V. Korendovych(preceptor), Baylor University

Peter Debye Award in Physical Chemistry, sponsored by an endowed fund established by the ACS Division of Physical Chemistry: Sharon C. Glotzer, University of Michigan

Priestley Medal, supported by an endowed fund established by the ACS and the estate of J. Lynn Fordham: Frances H. Arnold, California Institute of Technology

Roger Adams Award in Organic Chemistry, sponsored by Organic Reactions and Organic Syntheses: Eric N. Jacobsen, Harvard University