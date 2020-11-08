ACS announces winners of student chapter awards

The American Chemical Society’s Society Committee on Education has named the winners of its 2019–20 ACS student chapter awards, which honor outstanding programs and activities in the US and abroad.
The committee gave outstanding awards to 72 chapters, commendable awards to 99 chapters, and honorable-mention awards to 120 chapters. In addition, 22 student chapters received a green chemistry award for successfully completing green chemistry activities throughout the year.
The list of winning chapters is available at bit.ly/3kW5A4O.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter