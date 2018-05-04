ACS annual report available online

The 2017 American Chemical Society Annual Reportis now available online.
The report highlights ACS’s achievements in 2017, as well as the organization’s financial summary. “From a financial perspective, 2017 was a strong year, with total consolidated revenues of $569 million,” said ACS Executive Director and CEO Thomas Connelly in the executive director’s message. “For the first time in more than a decade, we achieved all five of our financial goals.” Read more at www.acs.org/annualreport.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter