The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

May 7, 2018 Cover

Volume 96, Issue 19

CAR T-cell therapy works wonders for some cancer patients. For others, it is a death sentence. To make the revolutionary therapy work for more people, scientists must devise better ways to control it﻿

Cover image:A joystick controller wired to the word CAR in the words "Controlling CAR T-cell therapy."

Credit: Yang H. Ku/C&EN/Shutterstock

Volume 96 | Issue 19
Quote of the Week

“Incremental research doesn’t grow the company by much.”

Ulrich Küsthardt, chief innovation officer, Evonik

Oncology

Controlling CAR-T: How scientists plan to make the engineered T cell therapy safer, and work for more cancers﻿

CAR T-cell therapy works wonders for some cancer patients. For others, it is a death sentence. To make the revolutionary therapy work for more people, scientists must devise better ways to control it﻿

Top 50 U.S. chemical producers of 2018

Sales rise as the new firm with 2 old names leads the ranking

Wine sleuths seek answers to the mystery of ‘smoke taint’

As wildfires increase in frequency across the globe, researchers hunt the smoke compounds that can seep into vineyards’ grapes and taint wine

  • Specialty Chemicals

    Evonik keeps the faith in long-term research

    German chemical maker seeks to balance technical support and basic R&D that can open new markets

  • K-12 Education

    Chemistry education moves from classroom to escape room

    Chemistry teachers turn to puzzle-based activity to keep high school students engaged ﻿

  • Careers

    Career Ladder: Yun He

    Opportunities in academia and industry call chemist from China to the U.S.—and back again

Science Concentrates

image name
Energy Storage

New battery could serve the grid

Manganese-hydrogen design boasts high capacity, long life, and the promise of low cost

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS Career Tips

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

We’re not playing around: Board games medical and morbid

 

Job listings

