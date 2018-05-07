Quote of the Week

May 7, 2018 Cover
Volume 96, Issue 19
CAR T-cell therapy works wonders for some cancer patients. For others, it is a death sentence. To make the revolutionary therapy work for more people, scientists must devise better ways to control it
Cover image:A joystick controller wired to the word CAR in the words "Controlling CAR T-cell therapy."
Credit: Yang H. Ku/C&EN/Shutterstock
Sales rise as the new firm with 2 old names leads the ranking
As wildfires increase in frequency across the globe, researchers hunt the smoke compounds that can seep into vineyards’ grapes and taint wine
German chemical maker seeks to balance technical support and basic R&D that can open new markets
Chemistry teachers turn to puzzle-based activity to keep high school students engaged
Opportunities in academia and industry call chemist from China to the U.S.—and back again
Manganese-hydrogen design boasts high capacity, long life, and the promise of low cost