ACS approves new national award

The ACS Board Committee on Professional & Member Relations has approved the reestablishment of an ACS national award. The Henry H. Storch Award in Energy Chemistry will be given out in 2020 and every year thereafter.
The award recognizes distinguished contributions to fundamental or engineering-energy-related research, development, and education to address the world’s energy and chemical challenges. The ACS Division of Energy & Fuels is establishing an endowment to fund the award.
The award was formerly named the Henry H. Storch Award in Fuel Chemistry from 1985 to 1995. Nominations for the 2020 award are due on Nov. 1, 2018. For more information on this and other ACS national awards, visit www.acs.org/nationalawards.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter