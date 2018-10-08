Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

October 8, 2018 Cover

Volume 96, Issue 40

Scientists and engineers are testing nanomaterials that can track oil stuck below ground and improve yields from wells

Cover image:A drop of petroleum oil inside of a cage-like nanomaterial structure.

Credit: Will Ludwig/C&EN

Full Article
Volume 96 | Issue 40
Quote of the Week

“It’s astonishing that to this day, we’re still discovering hormones that we didn’t know existed.”

Brian J. Feldman, endocrinologist, Stanford University

Fossil Fuels

Seeking to boost oil production, petroleum researchers turn to nanotech

Scientists and engineers are testing nanomaterials that can track oil stuck below ground and improve yields from wells

Hormones reveal the secret life of fat cells

Understanding the slew of compounds produced by fat might one day lead to therapeutics for obesity-related conditions

How pharmaceutical research is navigating the data lake

A trend in large-scale data storage rigs cloud computing with advanced analytic software

  • Polymers

    The chemical industry is bracing for a nylon 6,6 shortage

    Misfortune has befallen polymer manufacturers; now users must weigh their options

  • Regulation

    Protection of confidential data is essential, groups tell U.S. EPA

    Agency needs to change its proposal for relying solely on publicly available information, commenters say

Science Concentrates

Nobel Prize

Frances H. Arnold, George P. Smith, and Gregory P. Winter share 2018 Nobel Prize in Chemistry

Trio recognized for harnessing evolution to identify new enzymes and binding proteins

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Vinegar: For more than just cleaning your bathroom

 

