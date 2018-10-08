Quote of the Week

October 8, 2018 Cover
Volume 96, Issue 40
Scientists and engineers are testing nanomaterials that can track oil stuck below ground and improve yields from wells
Cover image:A drop of petroleum oil inside of a cage-like nanomaterial structure.
Credit: Will Ludwig/C&EN
Understanding the slew of compounds produced by fat might one day lead to therapeutics for obesity-related conditions
A trend in large-scale data storage rigs cloud computing with advanced analytic software
Misfortune has befallen polymer manufacturers; now users must weigh their options
Agency needs to change its proposal for relying solely on publicly available information, commenters say
Trio recognized for harnessing evolution to identify new enzymes and binding proteins