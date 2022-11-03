Advertisement

ACS chemistry olympiad program seeks high school mentors for 2024–26

by Margaret Thatcher, ACS staff
November 3, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 39
Melissa Barranger Mathys displays a burette for Yannik Singh in a lab.
Credit: Peter Cutts Photography
Yannik Singh (left) and mentor Melissa Barranger Mathys at the University of Maryland, College Park, in 2019

The US National Chemistry Olympiad (USNCO) program is seeking high school chemistry teachers with a background in organic, inorganic, analytical, or physical chemistry or biochemistry to mentor olympiad participants. Successful candidates should have laboratory and classroom experience with highly motivated students at or above the Advanced Placement Chemistry level. Applicants must be prepared to make a 3-year term commitment. The American Chemical Society pays an honorarium and pays for most expenses associated with the study camp and the International Chemistry Olympiad. Experience with the USNCO is not a prerequisite for selection.

Interested individuals may obtain an application and additional information at www.acs.org/olympiad or by contacting program specialist Margaret Thatcher at usnco@acs.org or 202-872-6328. If you are interested, please submit an application and your résumé by Jan. 6. Applicants must arrange to send three letters of recommendation to Lily Raines, manager of the Office of Science Outreach, at usnco@acs.org by Jan. 19.

