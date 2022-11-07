Quote of the Week

November 7, 2022 Cover
Volume 100, Issue 39
The central science spawns new companies solving diverse problems
Cover image:The central science spawns new companies solving diverse problems.
Credit: Christian Gralingen
“The war in Ukraine has shifted focus away from climate action.”
The central science spawns new companies solving diverse problems
Method for confining noble-metal atoms helps use the costly material with maximum efficiency
Ongoing effort to create a reflection of life’s protein-making machinery could provide access to mirror molecules for diagnostics, therapeutics, and more
Trimethylamine N-oxide fortifies hydrogen bonds in water