Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

November 7, 2022 Cover

Volume 100, Issue 39

The central science spawns new companies solving diverse problems

Cover image:The central science spawns new companies solving diverse problems.

Credit: Christian Gralingen

Volume 100 | Issue 39
Quote of the Week

“The war in Ukraine has shifted focus away from climate action.”

Harjeet Singh, head of global political strategy, Climate Action Network International

Start-ups

C&EN’s 10 Start-Ups to Watch for 2022

The central science spawns new companies solving diverse problems

Cerium oxide glue stabilizes single-atom catalysts

Method for confining noble-metal atoms helps use the costly material with maximum efficiency

Mirror-image polymerase makes key parts of mirror ribosome

Ongoing effort to create a reflection of life’s protein-making machinery could provide access to mirror molecules for diagnostics, therapeutics, and more

  • Consumer Safety

    Ethylene glycol disputed as cause of children’s deaths in the Gambia

  • Modeling

    How a chemical protects fish from the extreme pressures of the deep

    Trimethylamine N-oxide fortifies hydrogen bonds in water

  • Greenhouse Gases

    Fumigant under scrutiny for greenhouse gas emissions

Science Concentrates

image name
Climate Change

Climate meeting agenda includes accountability for emission pledges

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

ACS Career Tips

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Rock mysteries, terrestrial and martian

 

