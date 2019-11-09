Advertisement

ACS cohosts forum in Seoul

by Bibiana Campos Seijo
November 9, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 44
Photo of participants in the ACS Publications and IBS Forum.
Credit: Institute for Basic Science/ACS Publications
The ACS Publications and IBS Forum took place in Seoul, South Korea. Some of the organizers and speakers are pictured.

ACS Publications and South Korea’s Institute for Basic Science (IBS) coorganized the first ACS Publications and IBS Forum, in Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 30–Oct. 1. The forum was hosted by Yonsei University, and the organizing committee included Cindy Burrows from the University of Utah; Jinwoo Cheon, director of the IBS Center for Nanomedicine at Yonsei University; and Peidong Yang from the University of California, Berkeley. The theme of the forum was “Nanomaterials for Energy and Life Sciences.” In addition to Cheon and Yang, the lineup of speakers included Harvard University’s Joanna Aizenberg, the University of Toronto’s Warren Chan, Sungkyunkwan University’s Nam-Gyu Park, and the University of Alberta’s Jillian Buriak, among others.

An ACS on Campus event was colocated with the forum, and attendees had the opportunity to hear from American Chemical Society editors about publishing trends and tips on how to become a better writer and reviewer.

