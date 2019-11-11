Quote of the Week

November 11, 2019 Cover
Volume 97, Issue 44
These young firms are working to improve the lives of individuals and communities as well as the health of the planet
Credit: C&EN/Shutterstock
Thanks to the instruments’ atomic dexterity, researchers have advanced science and made stunning images along the way
Under a new process, a majority of the Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee says the agency should not toughen particulate matter standard
The entrepreneur explains how engineered bacteria can make indigo synthesis and dyeing more ecofriendly
Recognize what’s really going on, enlist support, and be kind to yourself
Researchers aim to develop new therapies that mimic the mutation’s effects