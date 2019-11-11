Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

November 11, 2019 Cover

Volume 97, Issue 44

These young firms are working to improve the lives of individuals and communities as well as the health of the planet

These young firms are working to improve the lives of individuals and communities as well as the health of the planet

Credit: C&EN/Shutterstock

Credit: C&EN/Shutterstock

Volume 97 | Issue 44
Quote of the Week

“Harassment creates noise that can be distracting and difficult to tune out.”

Jen Heemstra, associate professor, Emory University

Start-ups

C&EN’s 2019 10 Start-Ups to Watch

These young firms are working to improve the lives of individuals and communities as well as the health of the planet

30 years of moving atoms: How scanning probe microscopes revolutionized nanoscience

Thanks to the instruments’ atomic dexterity, researchers have advanced science and made stunning images along the way

US EPA’s science advisers split on tightening air pollution limit

Under a new process, a majority of the Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee says the agency should not toughen particulate matter standard

  • Green Chemistry

    Tinctorium cofounder Tammy Hsu wants to use bacteria to dye blue jeans

    The entrepreneur explains how engineered bacteria can make indigo synthesis and dyeing more ecofriendly

  • Graduate School

    Being bullied? Here’s what to do

    Recognize what’s really going on, enlist support, and be kind to yourself

Science Concentrates

image name
Neuroscience

Genetic glitch may forestall Alzheimer’s

Researchers aim to develop new therapies that mimic the mutation’s effects

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Bird news

 

