ACS News

ACS to hold Zero Hunger Summit

by Adelina Voutchkova-Kostal, ACS staff
November 3, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 39
The American Chemical Society, through its recently launched Campaign for a Sustainable Future, is conducting the Zero Hunger Summit Dec. 5–8. This free, virtual, international summit will discuss how chemical sciences and engineering research and innovation can contribute to progress toward the United Nations sustainable development goal of zero hunger by 2030. ​​Participants will include experts from government, industry, academia, and nonprofit organizations to provide a range of viewpoints. The summit will identify research priorities and provide examples of innovative research and technological approaches. After plenary discussions that will frame the key issues and research challenges, expert panels will host the following sessions:

“Climate Impacts on Agriculture: Adaptation & Reducing Crop Stress”

“Impacts of Agriculture on Climate: Mitigation of Greenhouse Gasses”

“Optimizing Crop Production”

“Sustainable Food Packaging and Reducing Waste”

For more information and to register, visit bit.ly/3SKlAHi.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

