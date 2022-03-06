Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

ACS News

ACS honors its 2022 Outreach Volunteers of the Year

Kim Morehouse of the Chemical Society of Washington is named the global winner

by Alexandra A. Taylor
March 6, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

Kim Morehouse stands next to a person in a mole costume.
Credit: Eileen Morehouse
Kim Morehouse (right) is the 2022 Outreach Volunteer of the Year global winner.

The American Chemical Society honors 33 local section and international chapter volunteers with its 2022 Outreach Volunteer of the Year Awards. The program, established by the Committee on Community Activities, recognizes extraordinary outreach volunteers.

Kim Morehouse, a retired chemist from the US Food and Drug Administration, is the global winner. He is honored for his work as the driving force behind the Chemical Society of Washington’s annual Chemists Celebrate Earth Week and National Chemistry Week (NCW) activities. Morehouse’s contributions include running the events’ biannual illustrated poem contests, recruiting volunteers for outreach activities, planning and preparing materials for demonstrations and take-home bags, and partnering with organizations for broader participation.

“The joy you see on kids’ faces, and the enthusiasm that comes out of them when they’re doing these outreach activities—it’s just so much fun for me, as well as them,” Morehouse says. “I’ve always enjoyed that part of being involved with ACS.”

Morehouse says his proudest outreach accomplishment has been expanding the Chemical Society of Washington’s NCW event.

Titel Jurca speaks with attendees outdoors next to a tent.
Credit: Azina Rahmani
Titel Jurca speaks with attendees during Chemists Celebrate Earth Week 2021. "After surviving a huge storm, we dried our posters off, got our pamphlets ready and returned to engaging with the Central Florida community on the growing issue of plastic wastes and what we can all do to make a difference," Jurca says.

This year’s local section and international chapter Outreach Volunteer of the Year winners are Ana Bahamonde of the San Gorgonio Local Section, Jade Bing of the Indiana Local Section, A. M. Ranjika “Dharshi” Bopegedera of the Puget Sound Local Section, Alexandra Bruefach of the California Local Section, Maggie Bump of the Virginia Blue Ridge Local Section, Ezer Castillo of the Binghamton Local Section, Yen San “Stephanie” Chan of the Malaysia International Chemical Sciences Chapter, Eefei Chen of the Silicon Valley Local Section, Sara Delgado Rivera of the Puerto Rico Local Section, Joel Destino of the Omaha Local Section, Paul Dobrowolski of the Huron Valley Local Section, Yifan Dong of the Brazosport Local Section, Edward Fitzgerald of the Connecticut Valley Local Section, Kathleen Gilbert of the North Jersey Local Section, Isabella Goodenough of the Philadelphia Local Section, Kayla Green of the Dallas-Fort Worth Local Section, Amy Hamlin of the Detroit Local Section, Roger Harrison of the Central Utah Local Section, Titel Jurca of the Orlando Local Section, Carol Kercher of the Akron Local Section, Mathangi Krishnamurthy of the Central Massachusetts Local Section, Jana Markley of the Chicago Local Section, Maira Naz of the Pakistan International Chemical Sciences Chapter, Cristina Padilla Cintron of the Richland Local Section, Stephany Ramos de Dios of the Nebraska Local Section, Dane Scott of the Northeast Tennessee Local Section, Cotton Starr of the Greater Houston Local Section, Robin Tanke of the Central Wisconsin Local Section, Blakely Tresca of the Kalamazoo Local Section, Ashley Tubbs of the Virginia Local Section, Justyna Widera-Kalinowska of the New York Local Section, and Graeme Wyllie of the Red River Valley Local Section.

Wyllie R. A. Graeme holds a smoking test tube in full PPE.
Credit: Wyllie R. A. Graeme
Wyllie R. A. Graeme performs the "gummy bear sacrifice" demonstration at an outdoor event.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS names its 2024 Outreach Volunteers of the Year
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS honors its 2023 Outreach Volunteers of the Year
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS honors its 2021 Outreach Volunteers of the Year
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE