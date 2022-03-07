Quote of the Week

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
10009-cover-webopener.jpg
« Prev
Next »
10009-cover-webopener.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

March 7, 2022 Cover

Volume 100, Issue 9

Eliminating hallucinations is key to turning psychedelics into mental health treatments that can be used widely, some say. Others argue that it’s impossible to decouple the mystical experience from the therapeutic effects

Cover image:The once-reviled compounds are full of promise for treating many mental illnesses, but can they be made to work without the hallucinations?

Credit: Will Ludwig/C&EN

Full Article
Volume 100 | Issue 9
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Quote of the Week

“Exploring and expanding pharmacological space—that’s what chemists do.”

Dalibor Sames, chemistry professor, , Columbia University, and cofounder, Gilgamesh Pharmaceuticals

Drug Development

Drug companies are investing big in psychedelics, but can they engineer out the trip?

Eliminating hallucinations is key to turning psychedelics into mental health treatments that can be used widely, some say. Others argue that it’s impossible to decouple the mystical experience from the therapeutic effects

Your next TV could contain uncommon isotopes

LG is launching organic light-emitting diode displays that contain deuterated compounds

What is pressure-treated lumber, and how does it forestall decay?

With chemical help, wood can withstand the elements. But what exactly is in there, defending against decay?

  • Nontraditional Careers

    Career Ladder: Kat Day

    Communication skills and attention to detail assisted this chemist turned teacher turned writer and editor through multiple career transformations

  • People

    Chemists respond to invasion of Ukraine

    Scientific community expresses solidarity against invasion as costs to Russian science grow

  • Synthesis

    Electrochemistry forges C–C bonds in 2 new cross-electrophile couplings

    Reactions show off electrochemistry’s scope

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

image name
People

Chemists respond to invasion of Ukraine

Scientific community expresses solidarity against invasion as costs to Russian science grow

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS Career Tips

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Dinnertime mystery and a dishwasher pod matchup

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT