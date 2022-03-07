Quote of the Week

March 7, 2022 Cover
Volume 100, Issue 9
Eliminating hallucinations is key to turning psychedelics into mental health treatments that can be used widely, some say. Others argue that it’s impossible to decouple the mystical experience from the therapeutic effects
Cover image:The once-reviled compounds are full of promise for treating many mental illnesses, but can they be made to work without the hallucinations?
Credit: Will Ludwig/C&EN
“Exploring and expanding pharmacological space—that’s what chemists do.”
LG is launching organic light-emitting diode displays that contain deuterated compounds
With chemical help, wood can withstand the elements. But what exactly is in there, defending against decay?
Communication skills and attention to detail assisted this chemist turned teacher turned writer and editor through multiple career transformations
Scientific community expresses solidarity against invasion as costs to Russian science grow
Reactions show off electrochemistry’s scope
