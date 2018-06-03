ACS hosts Festival Training Institute in UAE

On April 17–19, the American Chemical Society facilitated the 5th Festival Training Institute, which was hosted by the ACS International Chemical Sciences Chapter of the United Arab Emirates at the American University of Sharjah. The delegates (shown) participated in two days of training, where they learned the basics of executing a successful chemistry festival, including recruiting and retaining volunteers, speaking simply about chemistry, and incorporating ACS safety principles during all events.
Nine delegates from the Middle East and Africa, representing five ACS international chemical science chapters in Iraq, Jordan, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, participated in the institute. Delegates gave a presentation on their working plans for their ACS Festival Institute grant proposal, which if awarded will support chemistry festivals in their home nations during 2018.
To learn more about the Chemistry Festival and Festival Training Institutes, visit www.acs.org/festival, or contact outreach@acs.org.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter