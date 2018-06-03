Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

ACS News

ACS hosts Festival Training Institute in UAE

by Margaret Grow-Sadler
June 3, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

 

A group of people attending the ACS Festival Training Institute in United Arab Emirates.
Credit: Courtesy of Lily Raines

On April 17–19, the American Chemical Society facilitated the 5th Festival Training Institute, which was hosted by the ACS International Chemical Sciences Chapter of the United Arab Emirates at the American University of Sharjah. The delegates (shown) participated in two days of training, where they learned the basics of executing a successful chemistry festival, including recruiting and retaining volunteers, speaking simply about chemistry, and incorporating ACS safety principles during all events.

Nine delegates from the Middle East and Africa, representing five ACS international chemical science chapters in Iraq, Jordan, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, participated in the institute. Delegates gave a presentation on their working plans for their ACS Festival Institute grant proposal, which if awarded will support chemistry festivals in their home nations during 2018.

To learn more about the Chemistry Festival and Festival Training Institutes, visit www.acs.org/festival, or contact outreach@acs.org.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE