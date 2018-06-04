Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

June 4, 2018 Cover

Volume 96, Issue 23

With so many ingredients on hand, can the oncology community figure out how to sensibly and efficiently combine checkpoint inhibitors with other drugs?

Cover image:A drawing of pill capsules inside of a blender.

Credit: Chris Gash

Quote of the Week

“We need something people can take right when they get bitten.”

Claire Komives, antivenom researcher, San Jose State University

Oncology

The difficult search for the right recipe in cancer immunotherapy

Conservators consult Forbes Pigment Collection to solve artwork mysteries

Library of 2,500 samples offers clues about hues, both old and new

Dutch masters—of 3-D printing

A new way of making things is taking hold in the flatlands of the Netherlands

  • Biochemistry

    How an opossum protein may lead to a broad-spectrum snakebite treatment

    San Jose State’s Claire Komives is testing an antivenom inspired by opossum biochemistry against various snake species to prevent deaths in the developing world

  • Greenhouse Gases

    U.S. industries ask Trump administration to endorse global hydrofluorocarbon deal

    With EPA regulation overturned in court, companies seek political backing for reducing HFC use domestically

  • Women In Science

    Career Ladder: Kabrena Rodda

    This chemist and military academy grad found a varied career in national security

Science Concentrates

image name
Pollution

Europe to ban some single-use plastics

New obligations for industry as the region and other areas target the causes of marine litter

Business & Policy Concentrates

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS Career Tips

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Celebrating eccentric chemistry graduation traditions

 

