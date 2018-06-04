Quote of the Week

June 4, 2018 Cover
Volume 96, Issue 23
With so many ingredients on hand, can the oncology community figure out how to sensibly and efficiently combine checkpoint inhibitors with other drugs?
Cover image:A drawing of pill capsules inside of a blender.
Credit: Chris Gash
“We need something people can take right when they get bitten.”
Library of 2,500 samples offers clues about hues, both old and new
A new way of making things is taking hold in the flatlands of the Netherlands
San Jose State’s Claire Komives is testing an antivenom inspired by opossum biochemistry against various snake species to prevent deaths in the developing world
With EPA regulation overturned in court, companies seek political backing for reducing HFC use domestically
This chemist and military academy grad found a varied career in national security
New obligations for industry as the region and other areas target the causes of marine litter