The American Chemical Society and ShanghaiTech University have launched a new journal, Accounts of Materials Research, in a partnership signed June 1. Jiaxing Huang of Northwestern University will serve as its editor in chief. This is the first journal published by ACS in collaboration with an organization in China. Submissions to the journal will open this summer.
“We are delighted to embark upon this global partnership with ShanghaiTech University and hope this will be the first of many fruitful joint endeavors,” says James Milne, president of ACS Publications.
“This journal is a good fit for both publishing partners,” says Jie Yin, provost and vice president of ShanghaiTech University. “Its unique style and high publication standard will serve the need of the fast-growing global materials science community well.”
Accounts of Materials Research, which supports the goals of both organizations, will publish short reviews on basic research and applications in all areas of materials science and engineering. The reviews will focus on research from the author’s own laboratory and are designed to teach readers about a research project. The journal will also publish non-peer-reviewed commentaries.
