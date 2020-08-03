Advertisement

August 3, 2020 Issue

09830-cover-opener.jpg
09830-cover-opener.jpg
August 3, 2020 Cover

Volume 98, Issue 30

Quaternary ammonium compounds have been widely used as disinfectants for decades. But some scientists think we need more data on their safety in people

Cover image:In the last decade, scientists have reported possible toxicity concerns with quaternary ammonium compounds. Do we need to know more about their safety as we arm ourselves with disinfectants containing them during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Credit: Yang H. Ku/C&EN/Shutterstock

Full Article
Volume 98 | Issue 30
Quote of the Week

“Diverse organizations and diverse teams have better outcomes. It gives us the best talent; it gives us the best position for innovation.”

L.-C. Campeau, executive director and head of process chemistry and discovery process chemistry, Merck & Co.

Consumer Safety

Do we know enough about the safety of quat disinfectants?

Toxicology

Mysterious kidney disease traced to plant toxins

Researchers are figuring out just how much damage aristolochic acids cause to global health

Lab Safety

Adapting hijabs for lab safety

Experts share best practices and new materials for women who wear traditional Muslim clothing

  • Profiles

    Jesús Estrada, Merck chemist, on forging a career in science as an undocumented immigrant

    The scientist opens up about his career path and the ongoing fight for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the sciences

  • Careers

    Career Ladder: Joyce Nethery

    This chemical engineer’s winding career path has been the best route for her work running a distillery

Science Concentrates

image name
Economy

Chemical earnings crater in the second quarter

Companies selling into automotive and aerospace markets were hit the hardest

Business & Policy Concentrates

ACS Career Tips

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image
Education

Chemistry-style fun and games

 

