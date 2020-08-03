August 3, 2020 Issue

August 3, 2020 Cover
Volume 98, Issue 30
Quaternary ammonium compounds have been widely used as disinfectants for decades. But some scientists think we need more data on their safety in people
Cover image:In the last decade, scientists have reported possible toxicity concerns with quaternary ammonium compounds. Do we need to know more about their safety as we arm ourselves with disinfectants containing them during the COVID-19 pandemic?
Credit: Yang H. Ku/C&EN/Shutterstock
Researchers are figuring out just how much damage aristolochic acids cause to global health
Experts share best practices and new materials for women who wear traditional Muslim clothing
The scientist opens up about his career path and the ongoing fight for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the sciences
This chemical engineer’s winding career path has been the best route for her work running a distillery
Companies selling into automotive and aerospace markets were hit the hardest