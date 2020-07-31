ACS launches open science resource center

ACS Publications has launched an open science resource center to help researchers find and navigate open access resources.
The new resource center will, for example, let researchers find step-by-step instructions on publishing open access articles or determine if their institution has signed a read-and-publish agreement, thus making researchers eligible for waived charges on article publishing. Visitors to the open science resource center can also learn how to comply with funder requirements.
“We are committed to leading the open science movement, and these new tools will help our world-class author community advance their own research while adapting to this fast-changing environment,” says James Milne, president of ACS Publications. “We will continue to expand our open science initiatives to ensure that we meet the needs of the scientific community.”
For more information, visit acsopenscience.org.
