ACS members elected to the National Academy of Medicine

Three American Chemical Society members have been elected to the National Academy of Medicine. They are among 90 regular members and 10 international members elected this year for their outstanding professional achievement and commitment to service.
Gilda A. Barabino of Olin College of Engineering was cited by the academy for her “leadership and contributions in shaping and transforming the face of biomedical engineering through the integration of scientific discovery, engineering applications, and the preparation of a diverse biomedical workforce to improve human health, and for her seminal discoveries in sickle cell research.”
David R. Liu of Harvard University and Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard was cited for “creatively using principles of evolution to study biology and medicine, including the development of base editing and prime editing to modify genomes with unprecedented precision, the development of DNA-templated and DNA-encoded synthesis to facilitate drug discovery, and the development of phage-assisted continuous evolution to speed protein evolution dramatically.”
Xiaowei Zhuang of Harvard University was cited for “pioneering super-resolution imaging and imaging-based single-cell genomics, and for using these methods to uncover novel structures in cells, novel spatial and functional organization of cells in tissues, and examples of how misregulation may cause disorders.”
