ACS offers new workshop for industry professionals

A new 1-day workshop, developed by the American Chemical Society’s Industry Member Programs, aims to equip chemists and other science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) industry professionals with essential workplace skills, including project management, leadership, effective communication, and collaboration.
“This workshop is designed to provide critical skills to STEM industry professionals that they can use every day to advance their careers and at the same time to help their employers achieve greater success,” says John Katz, director of member programs and communities at ACS. “It is part of our renewed commitment to chemists and their colleagues employed in industry.”
The “Essential Workplace Skills for STEM Industry Professionals” workshop is ideal for early-career chemists, biologists, physicists, and others looking to develop valuable career skills and increase the contributions they deliver to their employers.
During the workshop, attendees will learn how to present data more effectively to management, organize and run effective meetings, work more readily and successfully across age groups, and manage projects more quickly and effectively.
The first workshop will take place on June 18 in Philadelphia. For more information or to register for the workshop, visit www.acs.org/censtem. Direct questions about the event to industry@acs.org.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter