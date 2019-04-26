Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

ACS News

ACS offers new workshop for industry professionals

by Rebekah Paul, ACS staff
April 26, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

 

A group of people attending a workshop.
Credit: Shutterstock

A new 1-day workshop, developed by the American Chemical Society’s Industry Member Programs, aims to equip chemists and other science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) industry professionals with essential workplace skills, including project management, leadership, effective communication, and collaboration.

“This workshop is designed to provide critical skills to STEM industry professionals that they can use every day to advance their careers and at the same time to help their employers achieve greater success,” says John Katz, director of member programs and communities at ACS. “It is part of our renewed commitment to chemists and their colleagues employed in industry.”

The “Essential Workplace Skills for STEM Industry Professionals” workshop is ideal for early-career chemists, biologists, physicists, and others looking to develop valuable career skills and increase the contributions they deliver to their employers.

During the workshop, attendees will learn how to present data more effectively to management, organize and run effective meetings, work more readily and successfully across age groups, and manage projects more quickly and effectively.

The first workshop will take place on June 18 in Philadelphia. For more information or to register for the workshop, visit www.acs.org/censtem. Direct questions about the event to industry@acs.org.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE