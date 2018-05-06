ACS outreach at the USA Science & Engineering Festival and March for Science

On April 7–8, the ACS Office of Science Outreach hosted ACS Kids Zone activities at the 5th USA Science & Engineering Festival in Washington, D.C. (left). And on April 14, nearly 400 people visited the Kids Zone activities during the March for Science in Washington, D.C. (right). Hands-on activities focused on the 2018 Chemists Celebrate Earth Week theme, “Dive into Marine Chemistry.”
