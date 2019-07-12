ACS participates in Symposium on Women in Chemistry

On June 24, ACS president Bonnie Charpentier spoke at the 4th Symposium on Women in Chemistry at the headquarters of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in The Hague, Netherlands. The theme of this meeting was “Women Scientists for the Next Generation: Responsible Culture in Chemical Safety and Security Management.”
Charpentier gave a presentation on women in the American Chemical Society; the presentation focused on challenges for retaining women in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics fields, leadership opportunities for women in professional societies, and possible career paths in chemical safety and security. Charpentier also cofacilitated a breakout session and group discussion on safety and security issues facing industry with Renate Becker-Arnold, vice president of global trade control with BASF. The event attracted over 60 participants from 40 countries and included students, academics, and industry professionals.
The OPCW is the implementing body for the Chemical Weapons Convention and, with its 193 member states, oversees the global endeavor to permanently eliminate chemical weapons. The organization received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2013 for “its extensive efforts to eliminate chemical weapons.” ACS has previously collaborated with the OPCW on several occasions, including symposia, technical training for diplomats by ACS experts, and drafting workshops for The Hague Ethical Guidelines and the Global Chemists’ Code of Ethics.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter