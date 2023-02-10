ACS reaches policy agenda for 2023

The American Chemical Society released its 2023 public policy agenda Feb. 7. ACS urges the new Congress and the Joe Biden administration to ensure sustained and predictable funding for scientific research; to make science education and training a priority in US policy; to provide fair and flexible temporary visa options for education, training, and short-term employment; to enable appropriately skilled foreign science, technology, engineering, and mathematics workers to enter and stay permanently in the US; and to take bold action to combat the climate emergency.
Members can support ACS policy efforts by joining the Act4Chemistry legislative action network, participating in local section government affairs committees, and attending an ACS Chemistry Advocacy Workshop. For more information, visit www.acs.org/policy.
