ACS News

ACS selects 4 new institutions to join the ACS Bridge Program

by Dawn Holt, ACS staff
November 3, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 39
The American Chemical Society Bridge Program is an effort to increase the number of chemical science PhDs awarded to students from underrepresented racial groups. This effort is achieved by providing students opportunities to attend transitional programs and partnering with chemical science departments that have demonstrated a strong commitment to supporting students of underrepresented races.

This year, ACS is excited to announce that four new partner departments will join the ACS Bridge Program, making for a total of 44 chemical science departments that have participated since the program began in 2018.

Congratulations to the new ACS Bridge partner departments for 2022:

Florida International University Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry

University at Buffalo Department of Chemistry

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Department of Chemistry

University of Virginia Department of Chemistry

If your department is interested in becoming an ACS Bridge partner, visit the ACS Bridge Program website at bit.ly/3fgZLRK. The application portal for students wanting to apply to the ACS Bridge Program opens Dec. 15 and closes March 31.

