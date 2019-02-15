ACS updates its strategic plan

The American Chemical Society Strategic Plan has been updated and is available online. New to this year’s plan is the word “respect” under ACS’s core values. The core value of diversity, inclusion, and respect states, “We believe in the strength of diversity in all its forms, because inclusion of and respect for diverse people, experiences, and ideas lead to superior solutions to world challenges and advances chemistry as a global, multidisciplinary science.”
The strategic plan provides a road map for how ACS will achieve its vision of “improving people’s lives through the transforming power of chemistry.” The plan has been refined with the guidance of the ACS Board of Directors and the perspectives of ACS members and stakeholders to ensure that the society continues to address the issues that affect members and the broader chemistry enterprise. Learn more about the strategic plan and ways to get involved with ACS at strategy.acs.org.
