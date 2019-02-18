Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

February 18, 2019 Cover

Volume 97, Issue 7

A small group of scientists studying chemical modifications on RNA ushered in the field of epitranscriptomics. Now they’re hoping it will create an entirely new way to treat cancer

Cover image:Cover for C&EN, February 18, 2019

Credit: Storm Therapeutics

Volume 97 | Issue 7
Quote of the Week

“Air doesn’t know any political boundaries.”

Polash Mukerjee, senior researcher, Centre for Science and Environment

Start-ups

Epitranscriptomics: The new RNA code and the race to drug it

A small group of scientists studying chemical modifications on RNA ushered in the field of epitranscriptomics. Now they’re hoping it will create an entirely new way to treat cancer

Searching for solutions to Delhi’s air pollution problem

Reducing pollution will take a mix of technology and political will

Periodic Graphics: Do air pollution masks work?

Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning investigates the efficiency of the masks and what they do and don’t filter out.

  • Periodic Table

    From our archives: An essay on chlorine, by Cynthia Burrows

    To celebrate the International Year of the Periodic Table, C&EN is re-releasing its favorite essays from a special 2003 collector’s issue celebrating the elements﻿

  • Nontraditional Careers

    Former US FBI director James B. Comey on majoring in chemistry and how it affected his career

    Now an author and lecturer, he used what he learned in chemistry to connect with forensic scientists as he enforced the law

  • Employment

    The ultimate lab partner

    Chemjobber reflects on what being in a relationship while in graduate school taught him

Science Concentrates

image name
Finance

Drugmakers post positive earnings for 2018﻿

The industry’s outlook is sunny, with an emphasis on expensive new medicines despite pricing pressure

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Bee-lieve it or not. Nothing fishy here

 

