Quote of the Week

February 18, 2019 Cover
Volume 97, Issue 7
A small group of scientists studying chemical modifications on RNA ushered in the field of epitranscriptomics. Now they’re hoping it will create an entirely new way to treat cancer
Cover image:Cover for C&EN, February 18, 2019
Credit: Storm Therapeutics
Reducing pollution will take a mix of technology and political will
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning investigates the efficiency of the masks and what they do and don’t filter out.
To celebrate the International Year of the Periodic Table, C&EN is re-releasing its favorite essays from a special 2003 collector’s issue celebrating the elements
Now an author and lecturer, he used what he learned in chemistry to connect with forensic scientists as he enforced the law
Chemjobber reflects on what being in a relationship while in graduate school taught him
The industry’s outlook is sunny, with an emphasis on expensive new medicines despite pricing pressure