ACS News

AGRO to celebrate 50th anniversary

by Nina Notman, special to C&EN
July 9, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 22
The Division of Agrochemicals (AGRO) is hosting events at ACS Fall 2023 in recognition of its 50th anniversary.

In the afternoon on Wednesday, Aug. 16, it will host the AGRO Division Legacy and Future Opportunities Symposium. This will be followed by a ticketed gala for AGRO members. ACS leaders will help celebrate past ARGO chairs, awardees, and longtime members. This will include a special tribute to Jim Seiber, a past editor of the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry and an early AGRO chair.

On Thursday, Aug. 17, there is an all-day field tour of California agriculture for AGRO members, their guests, and meeting attendees. The event will include presentations by agricultural experts and tours of agricultural fields in production and research laboratories. On the way home, there will be a toast to AGRO and California agriculture with a glass of bubbly. The activity costs $75.

For further details, visit agrodiv.org/agro-50th-anniversary-celebration. Send questions to jmvanemon@gmail.com.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

