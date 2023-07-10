Advertisement

July 10, 2023 Cover

Volume 101, Issue 22

AI is burrowing deeper into drug discovery with the help of new kinds of companies and partnerships

Volume 101 | Issue 22
Quote of the Week

“There is a really interesting tension between a technology that reduces the amount of experimental data you need and an industry whose business model is built on generating more data.”

Guido Lanza, chief technology officer and general manager, Valo

Informatics

Accessing artificial intelligence in pharmaceutical laboratories

AI is burrowing deeper into drug discovery with the help of new kinds of companies and partnerships

What’s inside toothpaste tablets, and can they clean your teeth effectively?

Originally a niche product for the zero-waste crowd, these pressed powder pills are the latest in a string of popular tooth-cleaning options

Scientists are engineering asphalt that is safer for humans and the environment

Recent research shows asphalt to be a source of harmful chemicals, but researchers are working on ways to change that while keeping its carbon footprint in check

  • Imaging

    Spatial translatomics pinpoints protein production in cells

    Method spots proteins being produced

  • Neuroscience

    Lecanemab wins full regulatory approval from FDA

    Medicare will cover the Alzheimer’s drug for people who participate in observational studies

  • Natural Products

    A natural product that finishes its own synthesis

    Plant pathway to potential obesity compound concludes with nonenzymatic conversions

Science Concentrates

image name
Natural Products

A natural product that finishes its own synthesis

Plant pathway to potential obesity compound concludes with nonenzymatic conversions

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Science tackles chicken feet and chicken sex

 

