Quote of the Week

July 10, 2023 Cover
Volume 101, Issue 22
AI is burrowing deeper into drug discovery with the help of new kinds of companies and partnerships
Originally a niche product for the zero-waste crowd, these pressed powder pills are the latest in a string of popular tooth-cleaning options
Recent research shows asphalt to be a source of harmful chemicals, but researchers are working on ways to change that while keeping its carbon footprint in check
Method spots proteins being produced
Medicare will cover the Alzheimer’s drug for people who participate in observational studies
Plant pathway to potential obesity compound concludes with nonenzymatic conversions
