Actions from the May ACS Board of Directors meeting

The American Chemical Society Board of Directors met May 22–23 in Atlanta, Georgia, and took several actions. The following are highlights.
On recommendation of the Editor Search Committee, the board approved the appointment of a new editor for the journal, ACS Synthetic Biology. It also approved the nominee for the 2023 Othmer Gold Medal presented by the Committee on Professional and Member Relations and the appointment of a new member to the ACS Governing Board for Publishing.
The board also approved a recommendation from the Committee on Executive Compensation on compensating the society’s executive staff; and accepted, with thanks, a one-time distribution of $1.5 million to ACS from the ACS Member Insurance Program.
Council approvals confirmed by the board included amending the duties of the Committee on Chemists with Disabilities and establishing a new international chemical sciences chapter in Switzerland.
The board also discussed replacing ACS chief executive officer Thomas Connelly, who will retire at the end of 2022 after more than 7 years of service.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter