Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

ACS News

Actions from the May ACS Board of Directors meeting

by Nina Notman, special to C&EN
June 30, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

 

The American Chemical Society Board of Directors met May 22–23 in Atlanta, Georgia, and took several actions. The following are highlights.

On recommendation of the Editor Search Committee, the board approved the appointment of a new editor for the journal, ACS Synthetic Biology. It also approved the nominee for the 2023 Othmer Gold Medal presented by the Committee on Professional and Member Relations and the appointment of a new member to the ACS Governing Board for Publishing.

The board also approved a recommendation from the Committee on Executive Compensation on compensating the society’s executive staff; and accepted, with thanks, a one-time distribution of $1.5 million to ACS from the ACS Member Insurance Program.

Council approvals confirmed by the board included amending the duties of the Committee on Chemists with Disabilities and establishing a new international chemical sciences chapter in Switzerland.

The board also discussed replacing ACS chief executive officer Thomas Connelly, who will retire at the end of 2022 after more than 7 years of service.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE