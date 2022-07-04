Quote of the Week

July 4, 2022 Cover
Volume 100, Issue 24
Amid the uncertainty of drug development, biotech firms seek steady manufacturing partners
Cover image:Amid the uncertainty of drug development, biotech firms seek steady manufacturing partners.
Credit: Yang H. Ku/C&EN/Shutterstock
“It was a simple solution but almost artistic in its beauty.” author
“It was a simple solution but almost artistic in its beauty.”
author
Amid the uncertainty of drug development, biotech firms seek steady manufacturing partners
The US EPA’s approach to this category of chemicals is narrower than an international one
Chemistry gives the classic adsorbent material a colorimetric twist and could provide information about your pet’s health
An interest in the natural world led this chemist from the arts to natural product chemistry and the microbiome
Get to know 8 amazing chemists in this series from C&EN's podcast Stereo Chemistry
Method creates hundreds of different amines from handy nitriles