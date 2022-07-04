Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

July 4, 2022 Cover

Volume 100, Issue 24

Amid the uncertainty of drug development, biotech firms seek steady manufacturing partners

Cover image:Amid the uncertainty of drug development, biotech firms seek steady manufacturing partners.

Credit: Yang H. Ku/C&EN/Shutterstock

Volume 100 | Issue 24
Quote of the Week

“It was a simple solution but almost artistic in its beauty.” 

author

William Kinney, cofounder, Enterin

Outsourcing

3 drug molecules’ winding path out of the lab

Amid the uncertainty of drug development, biotech firms seek steady manufacturing partners

How to define PFAS

The US EPA’s approach to this category of chemicals is narrower than an international one

What is health-monitoring cat litter, and how does it help detect when your cat is sick?

Chemistry gives the classic adsorbent material a colorimetric twist and could provide information about your pet’s health

  • Careers

    Career Ladder: Michael Mullowney

    An interest in the natural world led this chemist from the arts to natural product chemistry and the microbiome

  • People

    Looking for a summer listen? Check out C&EN's Bonding Time

    Get to know 8 amazing chemists in this series from C&EN's podcast Stereo Chemistry

  • Career Tips

    Inclusive language

Science Concentrates

Catalysis

Nickel catalyst enables versatile amine synthesis

Method creates hundreds of different amines from handy nitriles

Business & Policy Concentrates

