ACS News

Actions from the June ACS Board of Directors meeting

by Amanda Yarnell
July 18, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 26
The American Chemical Society Board of Directors met virtually June 4–5 and took several actions. The following are highlights:

On the recommendation of the Women Chemists Committee, the board approved the submission of several scientists’ names to a US Mint program that celebrates the accomplishments of prominent American women with special quarter-dollar coins.

The board approved funding to cosponsor the 10th Malta Conference happening Dec. 5–10; authorized the list of Petroleum Research Fund grant recommendations submitted by the PRF Advisory Board; and approved several amendments to ACS regulations presented by the ACS Office of the Secretary and General Counsel. These amendments ensure that ACS regulations conform with the recently approved Petition to Harmonize Committee Structures, which simplified and standardized numerous aspects of the various committees reporting in whole or in part to the counsel.

The board also agreed that a $2 million distribution should be used to benefit membership and support programs such as ACS Scholars.

