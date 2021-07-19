Advertisement

09926-cover-opener.jpg
09926-cover-opener.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

July 19, 2021 Cover

Volume 99, Issue 26

The technology works, but we’ll need better chemistry and engineering to reach the scale required to avoid a climate disaster

Cover image:The technology works, but we’ll need better chemistry and engineering to reach the scale required to avoid a climate disaster

Credit: William Ludwig/C&EN/Shutterstock

Full Article
Volume 99 | Issue 26
All Issues

Quote of the Week

“Your societal license to dump CO2 into the air will go away. You need to figure out how to operate without needing that license.”

Klaus Lackner, engineering professor, Arizona State University

Greenhouse Gases

The life-or-death race to improve carbon capture

Is Parkinson’s disease caused by dysfunctional lipids?

As scientists think beyond α-synuclein, multiple pathways in lipid metabolism provide targets for potential drugs

Global climate change talks resume after delay from COVID-19

Talks focus on trading emission credits

  • Profiles

    Sarah Everts’s new book takes a look at the chemistry of sweat

    Everts explains her fascination with perspiration

  • Biological Chemistry

    Periodic Graphics: The chemistry of how our skin responds to the sun

    Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning illuminates the biochemistry behind sunlight’s effects on our skin.

  • Employment

    Chemjobber discusses how to send a cold email

    Lessons from Anthony Fauci’s pandemic correspondence

Science Concentrates

image name
Gene Therapy

Prime Medicine raises $315 million for search-and-replace CRISPR gene editing

The start-up will develop therapies based on David Liu’s latest CRISPR creation: prime editors

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Take a deep breath

 

