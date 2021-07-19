Quote of the Week

July 19, 2021 Cover
Volume 99, Issue 26
The technology works, but we’ll need better chemistry and engineering to reach the scale required to avoid a climate disaster
Credit: William Ludwig/C&EN/Shutterstock
As scientists think beyond α-synuclein, multiple pathways in lipid metabolism provide targets for potential drugs
Talks focus on trading emission credits
Everts explains her fascination with perspiration
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning illuminates the biochemistry behind sunlight’s effects on our skin.
Lessons from Anthony Fauci’s pandemic correspondence
The start-up will develop therapies based on David Liu’s latest CRISPR creation: prime editors