Akron Section accepting nominations for the Crano Memorial Lecture

The American Chemical Society Akron Section is accepting nominations for the Crano Memorial Lecture award, to be presented at the April General Meeting to an outstanding chemistry professional in any field.
The award consists of a $500 honorarium and engraved plaque. The recipient delivers one lecture at the University of Akron for a technical audience and an evening lecture at a second venue for a general audience. Nominators should submit a curriculum vitae with the nomination to Awards Chair Charles M. Kausch at treasurer@akronacs.org by Dec. 27.
