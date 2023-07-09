Al Horvath attends Congressional Chemistry Caucus event on Capitol Hill

On June 14, American Chemical Society CEO Albert G. Horvath attended a Chemistry Caucus event on the chemistry of olive oil hosted by US Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE).
ACS has supported the Chemistry Caucus since its launch in 2017. Its purpose is to educate members of Congress and their staff members about the importance of chemistry to the US economy and society.
June’s event featured a presentation by chemistry professors Patricia B. O’Hara of Amherst College and Richard Blatchly of Keene State College on the chemistry behind the taste and health benefits of olive oil, and a tasting of olive oils from around the world.
The photo caption in this article was updated on July 12, 2023, to add that Rep. Sanford D. Bishop Jr. is shown.
