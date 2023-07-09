Advertisement

ACS News

Al Horvath attends Congressional Chemistry Caucus event on Capitol Hill

by Nina Notman, special to C&EN
July 9, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 22
Group of people in line posing for a photograph at the United States Capitol. Several flags adorn the background of the shot.
Credit: Office of Senator Coons
ACS CEO Albert G. Horvath (first row, far right) in the Lyndon B. Johnson Room at the US Capitol with 2021 chemistry Nobel Laureate Dave MacMillan (second row, far left), chemistry professors Patricia B. O’Hara, Amherst College, (first row, third from right), Richard Blatchly, Keene State College, (first row, fourth from right), and a number of ambassadors, representatives, and senators, including Sen. Chris Coons (first row, fifth from left) and Rep. Sanford D. Bishop Jr. (first row, second from right).

On June 14, American Chemical Society CEO Albert G. Horvath attended a Chemistry Caucus event on the chemistry of olive oil hosted by US Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE).

ACS has supported the Chemistry Caucus since its launch in 2017. Its purpose is to educate members of Congress and their staff members about the importance of chemistry to the US economy and society.

June’s event featured a presentation by chemistry professors Patricia B. O’Hara of Amherst College and Richard Blatchly of Keene State College on the chemistry behind the taste and health benefits of olive oil, and a tasting of olive oils from around the world.

UPDATE:

The photo caption in this article was updated on July 12, 2023, to add that Rep. Sanford D. Bishop Jr. is shown.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

