American Chemical Society and collaborators in India complete second outreach summit

ACS partnered with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) of India and the Indian National Science Academy to invite 40 participants from across India to an ACS Outreach Summit held in Delhi from Nov. 6–8.
Participants included outreach enthusiasts and outreach coordinators of the CSIR national laboratories. The summit was inaugurated by LaTrease Garrison, chief operating officer at ACS, and Geetha Vani Rayasam, head of CSIR-Human Resource Development Group. Facilitators included Arnab Bhattacharya of the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education in the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research; Neeraja Dashaputre of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Pune; and Uday Maitra of the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore.
Topics covered at the summit included effective science communication, leading volunteers, hands-on activity safety, and event marketing and logistics. The event was closed by the valedictory remarks of G. Narahari Sastry, chair of the CSIR Jigyasa program, and concluded with a virtual networking event for volunteers all around the world.
Visit www.acs.org/outreach to receive updates on future summits and other science outreach efforts.
