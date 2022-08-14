Announcing the 2022 CAS Future Leaders

This year’s class of CAS Future Leaders includes 29 participants from 10 countries. This program, which is in its 12th year, provides PhD students and postdocs the opportunity to gain leadership skills and learn about the chemical information industry. CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society, produces the scientific information solution, CAS SciFindern. This year’s cohort will visit the CAS headquarters in Columbus, Ohio, Aug. 15–20 and attend the ACS Fall 2022 meeting in Chicago Aug. 21–25. Listed below are the affiliations and qualifications of this year’s Future Leaders as of the time of the award.
Salma Ahmed
Graduate student at the University of Queensland
Education: BSc, chemical engineering, University of Khartoum, 2011; MSc, chemical engineering, American University of Sharjah, 2015
Research: Developing polymeric nanoparticles for use in chemotherapeutic drug delivery
Role model: “Marie Curie is my scientific role model. Marie is mostly recognized as the first woman Nobel Prize winner and the only woman to win one twice. What inspires me about her most though is her courage, motherhood, resilience, and perseverance despite all the grief, hardships, sickness, and suffering she endured.”
Ernest Awoonor-Williams
Postdoc at Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research
Education: BSc, chemistry, Mount Allison University, 2014; PhD, computational biochemistry, Memorial University of Newfoundland, 2020
Research: Exploring computer modeling approaches for studying drug binding and pathogenesis
Career goals: “My professional goal is to be a leader in medicinal chemistry, where I can contribute to developing novel, innovative, and life-changing medicines to help patients, particularly in the developing world.”
Progna Banerjee
Postdoc at Argonne National Laboratory
Education: MSc, physics, 2010, and MTech, solid state technology, 2012, Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur; MS, physics, 2014, and PhD, physics and nanomaterials chemistry, 2018, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
Research: Studying exotic physical phases for use in quantum information processing and batteries
Role model: “My scientific role model is Johannes Kepler. His meticulous approach to analyzing logical contradictions led to major contributions to the heliocentric theory. He also used the same faculties to successfully defend his mother against false accusations of witchcraft in 17th century Germany.”
Magda H. Barecka
Postdoc at Cambridge Centre for Advanced Research and Education in Singapore
Education: BS, environmental engineering, 2012, and MS, chemical engineering, 2013, Lodz University of Technology; PhD, chemical engineering, TU Dortmund University, 2017
Research: Developing processes for scaling up decarbonization technologies
Advice for others: “If you really love science, do not be afraid to choose science. Many of us, in particular the individuals representing minorities in science, may feel that our career choices are not being appreciated, making it more challenging to pursue our dreams. Power your curiosity to go your own way.”
Laura Bickerton
Graduate student at the University of Oxford
Education: BSc, biochemistry and biological chemistry, University of Nottingham, 2018
Research: Synthesizing supramolecular anion receptors to aid transport of biologically relevant anions across cell membranes
Advice for others: “My advice to students is always ask for help when you don’t understand something, be yourself, and when it comes to boosting confidence: ‘fake it until you make it,’ push yourself out of your comfort zone, and challenge yourself to seek out as many opportunities as possible.”
Kurtis M. Carsch
Postdoc at the University of California, Berkeley
Education: BS and MS, chemistry, California Institute of Technology, 2016; PhD, chemistry, Harvard University, 2021
Research: Utilizing crystalline porous materials to capture and separate industrially relevant gases from complicated mixtures under practical working conditions
Career goals: “I aspire to make tangible advances toward energy-efficient transformations and processes that can help mitigate the effects of climate change.”
Steven Crossley
Postdoc at the University of California, Berkeley
Education: BSc, chemistry, University of British Columbia, 2012; PhD, chemistry, Scripps Research Institute, 2018
Research: Developing and applying chemical tools to problems in cancer, redox biology, and cellular signaling
What he hopes to get out of the program: “I hope to learn how to be a better leader as well as meet like-minded scientists.”
Jacky Deng
Graduate student at the University of Ottawa
Education: BSc, chemistry, University of British Columbia, Okanagan, 2018
Research: Conducting chemistry education research to support chemistry learners from diverse language backgrounds
Advice for others: “Doing science is hard, but I’ve realized that giving yourself permission to take a break can be even harder. Prioritize your well-being, not only because it will help your work, but because it’s what you deserve.”
Silvina A. Di Pietro
Postdoc at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
Education: AA, chemistry, Broward College, 2010; BS, chemistry, 2012, MS, chemistry, 2018, and PhD, environmental chemistry, 2021, Florida International University
Research: Developing additive manufacturing into a viable technology for nuclear applications
Role model: “My scientific role model is Bill Nye the science guy. As a teenager, I could not get enough of his shows. I admired how he taught science to his audience in a captivating and fun way. I hope one day to be known as Silvi the science girl.”
Stanna K. Dorn
Graduate student at Indiana University Bloomington
Education: BS, chemistry, and BA, music, Hope College, 2017
Research: Developing cooperative catalysis methods for alkene carboboration
Career goals: “My dreams involve being a researcher, leader, and educator in organic chemistry. I want to advocate for students while working to dispel the culture of shame and elitism that often permeates graduate education. I hope to positively represent my hometown and inspire students from rural, low-socioeconomic backgrounds to pursue STEM.”
Liang Feng
Postdoc at Northwestern University
Education: BS, chemistry, Wuhan University, 2016; PhD, chemistry, Texas A&M University, 2020
Research: Developing new porous materials and adsorption mechanisms for gas storage and separation, catalysis, and biomedicine
What he hopes to get out of the program: “I am eager to learn the skills of developing leadership and effective mentorship in academia. I am also excited to meet with many talented participants and explore future collaboration opportunities.”
Ikuya Fujii
Graduate student at Kyoto University
Education: BEng, chemistry, Kobe City College of Technology, 2018; MEng, chemistry, Kyoto University, 2020
Research: Developing catalytic inert bond transformations using precisely designed bimetallic complexes
Career goals: “I want to be a role model for the next generation of scientists and increase the proportion of the population interested in science. To achieve this, I aim to be a leader who produces excellent results that solve various problems and also clearly communicates my results with the world.”
Sylvia L. Hanna
Graduate student at Northwestern University
Education: BS, chemistry, Rowan University, 2017
Research: Investigating crystalline transformations of uranium-based metal-organic frameworks for sustainable nuclear power and stockpile stewardship applications
Advice for others: “Value and respect every human you interact with. As scientists, we often forget that at the very root, our research is human affecting and people driven. Even successful networking is based on mutual respect and genuine interpersonal connections that result from such a mindset.”
Kevin M. Jablonka
Graduate student at Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Lausanne (EPFL)
Education: BS, chemistry, Technical University of Munich, 2017; MS, chemistry, EPFL, 2019
Research: Using computational tools including databases, electronic lab notebooks, and machine learning to develop a digital assistant for chemists
What he hopes to get out of the program: “I hope to meet awesome people and to make new connections!”
Elisabeth Kreidt
Postdoc at the University of Manchester
Education: BS, chemistry, 2012, and MS, chemistry, 2014, Ruhr University Bochum; PhD, chemistry, Eberhard Karls University of Tübingen, 2018
Research: Combining the physical properties of lanthanoids with concepts and strategies from supramolecular chemistry
Career goals: “I hope to genuinely improve our understanding of a small aspect of nature and our ability to utilize it and to contribute to others being able to do the same.”
Gabriele Laudadio
Postdoc at Scripps Research Institute
Education: BSc, chemistry, 2013, and MSc, organic chemistry, 2016, University of Pisa; PhD, chemistry, Eindhoven University of Technology, 2020
Research: Applying technology to synthesize organic molecules in a more efficient and sustainable way
What he hopes to get out of the program: “I hope to learn more about how to become a good leader. I think that this program will be an invaluable opportunity to improve both as a scientist and as a person by connecting and sharing my experience with other talented researchers.”
Richard Y. Liu
Postdoc at Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Education: AB, chemistry and physics, Harvard University, 2015; PhD, chemistry, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 2019
Research: Designing transition metal catalysts to improve organic synthesis
Advice for others: “As scientists we tend to take our work (and ourselves) very seriously. This is because our career trajectories and self-esteem are so closely tied to our productivity and results. I think it is very important to be able to laugh at ourselves and find humor in our daily situations.”
Rajat Maji
Postdoc at Max Planck Institute for Kohlenforschun
Education: BS, chemistry, University of Calcutta, 2009; MS, chemistry, Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, 2011; PhD, chemistry, Texas A M University, 2018
Research: Developing sustainable catalysts by harnessing the synergy between experiment and theory
Career goals: “To start an independent research group at the intersection of chemistry, data science, and technology with the aim of addressing organic chemistry problems and creating a new generation of chemists with an interdisciplinary mindset.”
Helena Mannochio Russo
Graduate student at São Paulo State University
Education: BS, chemistry, University of Campinas, 2015; MS, chemistry, São Paulo State University, 2018
Research: Using metabolomics to study natural products from plants in an evolutionary context
Advice for others: “Always follow your dreams and never let anyone discourage you. Be humble, and don’t be afraid to take one step back before taking two steps forward. Science is dynamic and interdisciplinary, and working on the frontiers of knowledge requires strong adaptation skills.”
Erin J. Peterson
Postdoc at Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Education: BS, chemistry, Villanova University, 2017; PhD, chemistry, Duke University, 2022
Research: Developing optically addressable molecular qubits for quantum sensing
Role model: “My undergraduate research adviser, Jared Paul, is one of the best people I know. He is a fantastic example of what it means to be truly passionate about student success, how to integrate passion for research into teaching, and the value of work-life balance.”
Aleksandra Popowich
Postdoc at Metropolitan Museum of Art
Education: BSc, chemistry, University of British Columbia, 2012; PhD, chemistry, University of Alberta, 2018
Research: Studying proteins, lipids, and other biological materials in works of art and cultural heritage objects using mass spectrometry
Career goals: “My dream is to apply my chemistry background to heritage and conservation science research working with museum collections. This work supports the efforts of conservators, helping to preserve objects for future generations, and facilitates research on the materiality of objects, providing insight into manufacturing, artist choices, trade, and much more.”
Dylan Sherman
Graduate student at the University of Oxford
Education: BSc, chemistry, and BLaws, University of Sydney, 2018
Research: Functionalizing metal-organic framework nanosheets, by sandwiching guests between the sheets.
What he hopes to get out of the program: “I’m looking forward to networking, learning, and growing through the program to maximize the positive impact and change possible for society through our scientific research. A critical step in doing so is communication and awareness of scientific development to the wider community, which I hope to strengthen through the Future Leaders program.”
Jinwoo Shin
Postdoc at Korea University
Education: BS, chemistry, Hallym University, 2015; PhD, chemistry, Korea University, 2021
Research: Developing advanced fluorescent chemosensors and multifunctional phototherapeutic agents for diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease, cancer, and senescence
Career goals: “My ultimate career dream is to become a professor of prosperous research and spread the research knowledge and education I have accumulated for many years to future generations.”
Ruijie Teo
Postdoc at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Education: BS and MS, chemistry, California Institute of Technology, 2015; PhD, chemistry, Duke University, 2020
Research: Developing drug combinations for drug delivery using machine learning and molecular simulations
Role model: “My first formal adviser, Harry Gray. I like how he is really down to earth and approachable. Even though I was only an undergraduate at that time, he would always listen to my research questions and ideas intently.”
Julio Terra
Graduate student at McGill University
Education: BSc, chemistry, Federal University of Lavras, 2015; MSc, inorganic chemistry, Federal University of Minas Gerais, 2017
Research: Designing hierarchical silica-based nanostructures to be used as catalysts toward green and sustainable chemistry
Role model: “As a gay person in STEM, I look up to all LGBTQIA+ people making an impact in their fields. Those scientists make me feel represented and included. They open doors for me and others to be our full selves, move forward in our careers, and bring our contributions to STEM.”
Olivia H. Wilkins
Postdoc at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center
Education: BS, chemistry and mathematics, Dickinson College, 2015; PhD, chemistry, California Institute of Technology, 2021
Research: Studying ultraviolet-photolyzed cosmic ice analogues using rotational spectroscopy and high-mass star-forming regions using observational astrochemistry
Advice for others: “Apply for things that interest you, even if you don’t feel qualified—you probably are. Similarly, don’t be afraid to try things outside your field or expertise; you might learn about a fascinating area, and perhaps even a career path, you didn’t know existed.”
Ashley G. Woolfork
Postdoc at the University of Pennsylvania
Education: BA, chemistry, Rutgers University–New Brunswick, 2016; PhD, chemistry, University of Nebraska–Lincoln, 2021
Research: Studying effects of a functional circadian clock on brain metabolites associated with neurodegeneration using mass spectrometry imaging
Advice for others: “Always keep your ‘why’ in mind. There will be times you want to quit. There will be times when you fail and want to stop. But if you do stop, it will be a lot harder for you long term. Knowing your why is what will keep you going.”
Saigopalakrishna “Sai” Yerneni
Postdoc at Carnegie Mellon University
Education: MS, biomedical engineering, 2015, and PhD, biomedical engineering, 2021, Carnegie Mellon University
Research: Enabling RNA medicine for central nervous system disorders
Advice for others: “One of my favorite quotes is, ‘There is no good in anything until it is finished’ by Genghis Khan. As a researcher, it’s easy to think of different ideas and projects, but a true leader is someone who knows how to see their ideas through to the end.”
Maha Yusuf
Graduate student at Stanford University
Education: BE, chemical engineering, National University of Sciences and Technology, Pakistan, 2013; MS, chemical engineering, Stanford University, 2017
Research: Studying the failure mechanisms of lithium-ion batteries during extreme fast charging using high-resolution neutron and X-ray imaging
Advice for others: “Quality science is hard; patience and perseverance is the key. So, hang in there! And, don’t forget to enjoy life while building your career.”
Nina Notman is a freelance writer based in Salisbury, England.
