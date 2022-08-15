Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

August 15, 2022 Cover

Volume 100, Issue 28

As revisions to the EU’s regulatory system look certain to increase toxicity tests on animals, the region ponders whether it will ever be able to conduct chemical safety assessments with alternative methods

Volume 100 | Issue 28
Quote of the Week

“A mouse is not a perfect model for the human, but it’s much broader than one type of cell.”

Christina Rudén, professor of regulatory ecotoxicology and toxicology, Stockholm University

Toxicology

Can Europe replace animal testing of chemicals?

As revisions to the EU’s regulatory system look certain to increase toxicity tests on animals, the region ponders whether it will ever be able to conduct chemical safety assessments with alternative methods

Mechanochemists want to shake up industrial chemistry

Using mechanical force to drive reactions offers greener routes to molecules, but chemists need to demonstrate that mechanochemistry can work on industrial scales

In Japan, start-up culture is starting to emerge

Long given short shrift, young chemistry-related companies are winning government and business attention

  • Pharmaceuticals

    Periodic Graphics: The chemistry of acne treatment

    Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explains what causes acne and how different medications treat it.

  • Environment

    Sunscreen chemicals need environmental risk assessment, report says

  • Business

    Solvay expands H₂O₂ for electronics in Arizona

Science Concentrates

Biochemistry

Double-duty bacterium guzzles both methane and sulfur

Newly found microbe may help mitigate methane emissions from wetlands

Business & Policy Concentrates

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Recycled beer and ancient wine

 

Job listings

