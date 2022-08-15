Quote of the Week

August 15, 2022 Cover
Volume 100, Issue 28
As revisions to the EU’s regulatory system look certain to increase toxicity tests on animals, the region ponders whether it will ever be able to conduct chemical safety assessments with alternative methods
Using mechanical force to drive reactions offers greener routes to molecules, but chemists need to demonstrate that mechanochemistry can work on industrial scales
Long given short shrift, young chemistry-related companies are winning government and business attention
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explains what causes acne and how different medications treat it.
Newly found microbe may help mitigate methane emissions from wetlands