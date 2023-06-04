Applications sought for Marie Maynard Daly Scholarship

The American Chemical Society Eastern North Carolina Local Section is seeking applications for the Marie Maynard Daly Scholarship. Daley was the first Black woman to receive a PhD in chemistry in the US. This program financially supports undergraduate students to conduct summer research projects.
Student applicants should be ACS members, attend a university or college in eastern North Carolina, and be working on a current research project that they wish to continue. Applicants who are first-generation students or demonstrate financial need will be prioritized. Up to two scholarships will be awarded this summer, and a maximum of $1,500 will be available per student. The funded research should start no later than July 1 and conclude by Aug. 15.
Students should submit a research proposal and a letter of support from their research mentor to ryan.cotroneo@gmail.com by June 23.
