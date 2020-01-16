Apply for an undergraduate research fellowship

The American Chemical Society Division of Organic Chemistry is accepting applications for the 2020 Summer Undergraduate Research Fellowships. The $5,000 awards provide funding for summer research opportunities for outstanding undergraduate organic chemistry students attending colleges and universities in the US. Nominations are due Feb. 14. For more information, visit bit.ly/2NmZsUq.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter