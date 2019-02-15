BASF hosts its ACS Scholars

BASF recently hosted students that it is currently supporting through the ACS Scholars Program, which awards scholarships to underrepresented minority students majoring in chemistry-related disciplines. The students toured BASF’s Tarrytown, New York, labs and networked with ACS Scholar alumni and BASF employees. While getting a glimpse of what it’s like to work for BASF, they learned about the company’s commitment to providing them with mentoring, job search training, and internship opportunities. To learn how your company can support the ACS Scholars Program, contact Robert Moss at r_moss@acs.org, or visit the ACS Scholars website at www.acs.org/scholars.
