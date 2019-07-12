BCCE 2020 seeks symposia and workshop proposals

The American Chemical Society Division of Chemical Education is seeking proposals for symposia and workshops for the 26th Biennial Conference on Chemical Education, which will be held at Oregon State University on July 18–23, 2020.
The theme of the conference is “Chemistry Is Paramount.” Organizers are seeking programming that appeals to chemistry and science educators with a range of backgrounds and experience in chemistry and pedagogy. The conference will include plenary lectures, symposia, workshops, chemical demonstrations, poster sessions, exhibits, and tours of chemistry research areas.
The deadline for submissions of symposia and workshop proposals is 11 p.m. (EDT) on Aug. 23. Visit bcce2020.abstractcentral.com to submit the title of your symposium or workshop.
