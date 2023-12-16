CAS accepting applications for 2024 CAS Future Leaders program

CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society, is accepting applications for the 2024 CAS Future Leaders program. Established in 2010, this program supports the growth of science leadership among early-career scientists. Those selected receive leadership training from industry experts, as well as opportunities to share their latest discoveries at ACS Fall 2024 and to network with peer scientists and innovators from around the world. Interested PhD students and postdoctoral scholars can learn more about the program and apply at www.cas.org/futureleaders. Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. EST on Jan. 28.
