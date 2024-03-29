Advertisement

ACS News

CAS announces its 2024 Future Leaders

by Sara Cottle
March 29, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 10
Headshots of the 2024 CAS Future Leaders.
Credit: Courtesy of CAS Future Leaders program

Thirty-five early-career scientists representing a wide array of scientific disciplines and organizations from around the globe were selected to participate in the 2024 CAS Future Leaders program. These PhD students and postdoctoral scholars will attend a program at the CAS headquarters in Columbus, Ohio, from Aug. 12 to 17.

CAS logo.

CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society, offers a program that helps these scientists learn leadership skills, exchange ideas, engage in scientific discourse, and connect with peers and industry innovators.

Future Leaders also receive an expense-paid trip to ACS Fall 2024, where they will have the opportunity to present their research and to attend an ACS professional and leadership development course.

The 2024 CAS Future Leaders are Aziz Abu-Saleh, University of Windsor; Noah Bartfield, Yale University; Michelle Brann, Harvard and Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics; Rosemary L. Calabro, US Army Combat Capabilities Development Command–Armaments Center and US Military Academy; Xiangkun “Elvis” Cao, Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Áine Coogan, Trinity College Dublin; Chiara Deriu, Polytechnic University of Turin; Madison Elaine Edwards, Texas A&M University; Olga Eremina, University of Southern California; Inès Forrest, Scripps Research; Patrick W. Fritz, University of Fribourg; Nabojit Kar, Indiana University Bloomington; Stavros Kariofillis, Columbia University; Joshua Kofsky, Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario; Eric Kohn, University of Wisconsin–Madison; Danielle Maxwell, University of Michigan; Keita Mori, Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology; Aditya Nandy, University of Chicago; Akachukwu Obi, Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Ernest Opoku, Auburn University; Daisy Pooler, KTH Royal Institute of Technology; Pragti, Indian Institute of Technology Indore; Stephanie Schneider, McMaster University; Ekaterina Selivanovitch, Cornell University; Hanchen Shen, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology; Lilian Sophie Szych, Free University of Berlin; Alexander Umanzor, University of Minnesota Twin Cities; Ken Aldren Usman, Deakin University; Sara T. R. Velasquez, University of Twente; Gayatri Viswanathan, Iowa State University; Kunyu Wang, University of Pennsylvania; Athi Welsh, University of Cape Town; Kyra Yap, Stanford University; Yirui Zhang, Stanford University; and Junyi Zhao, Washington University in St. Louis.

In 2023, the program expanded to include a Future Leaders Top 100 program to recognize other outstanding applicants. Those in the Top 100 program receive leadership training and networking opportunities, lifetime membership in the CAS Future Leaders alumni community, and a 1-year ACS membership. Visit cas.org/futureleaders for more information about the Future Leaders program.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

