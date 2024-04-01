Quote of the Week

April 1, 2024 Cover
Long touted as a means to speed up the discovery of new ways to identify tumors, the technology also comes with a bunch of caveats
Noncovalent BTK inhibitors sidestep resistance that arises from first-line treatments
These cardboard-and-plastic glasses may seem flimsy, but they keep dangerous reactions from destroying your eyes
Understanding the complex chemistry is the key to the safe long-term storage of the US’s nuclear waste legacy
An unexplored mechanism may explain how human brains can be preserved for up to 12,000 years
Restoring damaged buildings and scientific equipment will cost Ukraine $1.26 billion
Department of Energy to fund projects from BASF, Dow, and other big chemical firms