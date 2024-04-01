Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

April 1, 2024 Cover

Volume 102, Issue 10

Long touted as a means to speed up the discovery of new ways to identify tumors, the technology also comes with a bunch of caveats

Volume 102 | Issue 10
Quote of the Week

“AI algorithms can identify patterns and relationships that may not be evident to human researchers.”

Ganna Pogrebna, executive director of the Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Futures Institute, Charles Sturt University

Diagnostics

Can AI solve cancer’s diagnostic woes?

To battle B-cell cancers, drugmakers are going beyond the covalent bond

Noncovalent BTK inhibitors sidestep resistance that arises from first-line treatments

What are eclipse glasses, and how do they keep your eyes safe during an eclipse?

These cardboard-and-plastic glasses may seem flimsy, but they keep dangerous reactions from destroying your eyes

  • Pollution

    Carolyn Pearce wants to convert the US’s largest nuclear waste dump to glass

    Understanding the complex chemistry is the key to the safe long-term storage of the US’s nuclear waste legacy

  • Forensic Science

    Why some human brains don’t break down after thousands of years

    An unexplored mechanism may explain how human brains can be preserved for up to 12,000 years

  • People

    War has deteriorated Ukraine’s science sector

    Restoring damaged buildings and scientific equipment will cost Ukraine $1.26 billion

Science Concentrates

Climate Change

US puts $6 billion toward industrial decarbonization

Department of Energy to fund projects from BASF, Dow, and other big chemical firms

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Happy accidents: Glasnost for broken glass

 

Job listings

