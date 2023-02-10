CAS launches the CAS Innovation Incubator

CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society, is inviting applications to its innovator incubator. Launched in October, the CAS Innovation Incubator provides early-stage innovators with access to CAS content and technology, expert advice, and in some cases, financial support.
“We set up this new Innovation Incubator at CAS because we want to be true to the ACS vision to improve people’s lives through the transforming power of chemistry and related sciences,” says Michael Dennis, vice president of innovation of CAS.
CAS will offer successful applicants access to CAS solutions, such as CAS SciFinder, and CAS technologies, such as machine learning and artificial intelligence software that can predict synthetic routes and mine scientific patents. CAS experts will also offer support in areas such as scientific content management and AI.
Applicants should be start-ups or early-stage organizations. Individual entrepreneurs from industry and academia may also be eligible. Applications should be made via the CAS Innovation Incubator portal at cenm.ag/cas-innovation-incubator.
In November, CAS, through its CAS Innovation Incubator, entered a partnership with Robert Downey Jr.’s FootPrint Coalition to support innovators developing technologies that remove excess carbon dioxide directly from the air. “Downey Jr. founded the FootPrint Coalition to use money he made as Tony Stark in the Marvel movies to support innovators developing technologies to sustain the planet,” Dennis says.
For further information on this partnership and to submit an application, visit cenm.ag/footprint-coalition. “Leveraging the CAS Innovation Incubator, CAS also plans to partner with other incubators around the world to serve as a resource for scientists and technologists with big ideas or innovators who are looking for help,” Dennis says.
