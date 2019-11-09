CAS launches new solution for formulators

CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society, has launched Formulus, a one-stop shop for formulators. The new collection of formulation information sourced from journals, patents, and product inserts will enable users to explore formulations, identify relevant formulation approaches, and source ingredients. The formulation data will also be available in CAS’s research discovery applications STNext and SciFindern.
“By partnering with formulators over the last 3 years, we have designed an information solution tailored to their unique needs and workflows that helps them get innovations to market faster,” says Tim Wahlberg, CAS vice president of product management and strategy. “Our solutions have a long history of delivering insight for research scientists. Formulus extends our offerings to accelerate the development phase.”
